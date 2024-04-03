Hollywood's Box Office Collapse and the Blame Game

The sycophantic entertainment media will blame anything and everything on Hollywood’s ongoing box office collapse. These liars have all kinds of excuses: Streaming! Unruly crowds! Too much dew on windshields! Hell, to this day, some still blame the COVID pandemic.In any other industry — automobile, restaurant, pizza, toothpaste, plastic surgeon, landscaping, you name it — when fewer and fewer customers show up, the first thing — the veryOh, but not in Hollywood.

Having the moral courage to question the quality of the naked emperor’s clothes is to invite a terrible backlash. No longer will studios advertise on your sycophantic website. No longer will the studios give you — the sycophant — access to the stars, the free screenings, and all that sweet, sweet swag.because it sucked; because emasculating our hero and having him shamed by a sexless girl-boss turned people off. No, it couldn’t be that. No, it flopped because the franchise is old and, tired and worn ou

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



BreitbartNews / 🏆 610. in US

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire Marks Box Office High at China Box OfficeThe New Empire continues to take the worldwide box office by storm, and China is no exception.

Source: ComicBook - 🏆 65. / 68 Read more »

Maryland bridge collapse questions; Israeli troops withdraw from hospital; 'Godzilla x Kong' tops box officeMeteorologist Sean Sublette shows you how to quickly put one together

Source: dothaneagle - 🏆 337. / 59 Read more »

‘Access to Hollywood’ plan will dramatically redesign Hollywood BoulevardProponents say changes will support tourism along 3.6 mile-stretch roughly from West Hollywood to Silver Lake.

Source: ladailynews - 🏆 332. / 59 Read more »

'Barbenheimer' to Test Box Office Appeal at Oscars“Oppenheimer” and “Barbie” are the Sunday standouts whose theatrical success could boost viewership for the Academy Awards ceremony

Source: Variety - 🏆 108. / 63 Read more »

'Dune 2' Domestic Box Office Passes 'Dune 1's Lifetime HaulStay up to date with new movie news, watch the latest movie trailers & get trusted reviews of upcoming movies & more from the team at Collider.

Source: Collider - 🏆 1. / 98 Read more »

Denzel Washington's 10 Highest-Grossing Movies At The Box OfficeAll the latest movie news, movie trailers & reviews - and the same for TV, too.

Source: screenrant - 🏆 7. / 94 Read more »