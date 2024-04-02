Hollywood Producer Denise Di Novi Finds Solace in Painting

Prominent Hollywood producer Denise Di Novi turned to painting after her husband died. She often uses the tranquil backyard setting of her cottage-style Laguna Beach home to create her abstract pieces.

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



ladailynews / 🏆 332. in US

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Hollywood writer-producer Laurence Andries charged with drugging, raping manEXCLUSIVE: A man who alleges he was drugged and sexually assaulted by veteran Hollywood writer-producer Laurence Andries is speaking out.

Source: ABC7 - 🏆 67. / 68 Read more »

Hollywood producer charged with drugging, raping a manLaurence Andries is facing six felony charges, including sexual penetration while the victim was unconscious by the use of a drug.

Source: FOXLA - 🏆 445. / 53 Read more »

Palm Royale Director & Producer On Working With Color, Spectacle, And Hollywood LegendsPalm Royale is on Apple TV+ now.

Source: screenrant - 🏆 7. / 94 Read more »

Paula Weinstein, Hollywood executive and Emmy-winning producer, dies at 78Paula Weinstein, a Hollywood executive known for producing film and TV projects including 'The Perfect Storm' 'Monster-in-Law' and 'Grace and Frankie,' has died.

Source: latimes - 🏆 11. / 82 Read more »

‘Access to Hollywood’ plan will dramatically redesign Hollywood BoulevardProponents say changes will support tourism along 3.6 mile-stretch roughly from West Hollywood to Silver Lake.

Source: ladailynews - 🏆 332. / 59 Read more »

Lakewood police involved in fatal shooting of armed suspect at hotelStephanie Butzer joined the Denver7 team as a digital producer in June 2018, became the senior digital producer in February 2023 and as of December 2023, is the team's executive producer.

Source: DenverChannel - 🏆 239. / 63 Read more »