Hollywood Legend Bette Davis Born on April 5, 1908

Bette Davis , a Hollywood legend whose 'raw, unbridled intensity kept her at the top of her profession for 50 years,' as Encyclopedia Britannica put it, was born on this day in history, April 5, 1908.
'A strong-willed, independent woman with heavy-cast eyes, clipped New England diction and distinctive mannerisms, Bette Davis left an indelible — and often parodied — mark on cinema history as being one of Hollywood's most important and decorated actresses,' says her biography page on Turner Classic Movies (TCM). Born Ruth Elizabeth Davis in Lowell, Massachusetts to parents Ruth and Harlow, Davis was raised primarily by her mother after her parents divorced in 1915. ON THIS DAY IN HISTORY, APRIL 4, 1973, WORLD TRADE CENTER OPENS IN NYC, CROWNED BY TALLEST TOWERS ON EARTH She later attended Cushing Academy in Massachusetts, where she was voted 'best looking' and 'best actress' for the class of 1926, notes a 2017 article by Mike Richard published in The Gardner (Massachusetts) New
Bette Davis Hollywood Actress Cinema Legend Intensity Distinctive Mannerisms Biography
