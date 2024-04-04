Holly Madison Claims Her and Crystal Hefner's Memoirs Sound the Same

Holly Madison pointed out that her and Crystal Hefner’s memoirs about their time in the Playboy Mansion share some similarities besides the subject matter. 'Anybody who's read my book that came out eight years ago and then read her book, tell me the narrative voice doesn't sound exactly the same,” Madison, 44, claimed during a recent appearance on the “LadyGang” podcast. “Drives me up a wall.' Both Madison and Crystal, 37, dated late Playboy founder Hugh Hefner.
Madison, who starred on Girls Next Door for the first five seasons, dated Hugh from 2001 to 2008 and moved out of the mansion the following year. Crystal began seeing Hugh in 2009 and the couple tied the knot in 2012. Crystal remained married to Hugh until he died in 2017 at age 91. Madison wrote her memoir, Down the Rabbit Hole, in June 2015. Meanwhile, Crystal released her book Only Say Good Things in January, eight years after Madison released her
