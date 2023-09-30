Holley passes for 274 yards and a TD, Eastern Illinois beats Northwestern State 19-10

NACHITOCHES, La. (AP) — Pierce Holley passed for 274 yards and a touchdown, Kevin Daniels scored on a 6-yard run and Eastern Illinois beat Northwestern State 19-10 Saturday.

Holley completed 19 of 37 passes with no interceptions and Daniels finished with 13 carries for 37 yards. Justin Bowick had four receptions for 130 yards, including a 52-yard touchdown, for Eastern Illinois (4-1).

Chance Newman capped a seven-play, 90-yard drive with a 1-yard touchdown run for Northwestern State that made it 10-10 with 2:28 left in the second quarter. The Demons offense managed to cross midfield just twice in the second half and failed to convert on fourth down both times.

The Panthers opened the third quarter with a seven-play, 71-yard drive that culminated when Daniels scored, but the point-after kick was blocked.