Holiday-Themed Races for Runners

For many, the holidays mean eating turkey, plenty of comfort food, hanging up lights, shopping for gifts, and making New Year’s resolutions. However, as runners you know that the holidays are also a perfect time for running—with all those lights and decorations on display.

Whether you’re trying to get in a few miles before you start cooking a big Thanksgiving dinner, jogging through your neighborhood to catch the festive light displays, or starting the new year with a fresh pair of shoes, running is the perfect antidote to the holiday hustle. So it’s no surprise that every year from mid-November to January, thousands of runners across the United States sign up to run turkey trots, holiday 5Ks, and even a daunting New Year’s Eve marathon. We’ve taken a look at the calendar and picked out some of the most exciting holiday-themed races for you and yours to try this year. Santa HustleDate: VariousLocation: VariousRegister Here First up, we’ve got two race franchise





runnersworld » / 🏆 19. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

New Halloween-themed runs, including kids' races, will dash into Disneyland in 2024The dress-up delights shall debut at the Anaheim theme parks in early September.

Source: NBCLA - 🏆 319. / 59 Read more »

Holiday-themed Miracle pop-up bar coming to ClevelandMiracle, a Christmas-themed pop-up bar being staged in bars across the country, is scheduled to be up at Society Lounge in Cleveland beginning next month.

Source: clevelanddotcom - 🏆 301. / 63 Read more »

Disneyland Resort's holiday-themed ‘Foodie Guide' has deliciously arrivedThe celebratory snacking includes new offerings like the Mickey Ornament Macaron.

Source: NBCLA - 🏆 319. / 59 Read more »

A peek inside the “Countdown to Christmas” holiday-themed suite at the Hilton Americas Houston hotelThe Hilton Americas Houston hotel has collaborated with the Hallmark Channel to give guests the ultimate holiday experience.

Source: KPRC2 - 🏆 80. / 68 Read more »

Here are 15 holiday-themed shows and musicals to catch this yearAcross Chicago’s wide variety of theaters and stadiums, everyone can find a musical, concert or play perfect for them. Whether you’re looking to watch…

Source: nbcchicago - 🏆 545. / 51 Read more »

What We Know About the New 'Big Brother' Spinoff, Cast, and Release DateThe Big Brother spinoff will be a holiday-themed show.

Source: Collider - 🏆 1. / 98 Read more »