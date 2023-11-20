Holiday Season Highlights in Chicago and the Suburbs

Whether you’re interested in theater or light shows, ice skating or shopping, there’s something for everyone to enjoy this holiday season. We’ve rounded up some of the season’s highlights in Chicago and the suburbs.





Chicago Theater Guide: 10 Festive Shows to See This Holiday SeasonTheater critic Chris Jones recommends 10 seasonal shows in Chicago, including both new performances and beloved favorites. Whether you prefer traditional holiday themes or off-color humor, there's something for everyone.

