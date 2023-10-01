Hochul flip-flops on immigration: Border is 'too open'

On CBS’s Face the Nation on Sunday, Hochul called for stricter border measures and worried about the number of illegal migrants who have been coming across the border and settling in New York.HOW MCCARTHY LED HIS DIVIDED CONFERENCE IN AVOIDING A GOVERNMENT SHUTDOWN
On CBS’s Face the Nation on Sunday, Hochul called for stricter border measures and worried about the number of illegal migrants who have been coming across the border and settling in New York.
“I want them to have a limit on who can come across the border. It is too open right now," Hochul said."People coming from all over the world are finding their way through, simply saying they need asylum. And the majority of them seem to be ending up in the streets of New York."
She continued by saying that it has become “a real problem for New York City” and something needs to change.
“We are one of the most diverse places on earth because of our welcoming nature, and it's in our DNA to welcome immigrants,” Hochul said. “But there has to be some limits in place, and Congress has to put more controls at the border.”
Gov. Kathy Hochul (D-NY), 2021: "Our message to the world is: send us your people!"
Gov. Kathy Hochul (D-NY), today: "We want them to have a limit on who can come across the border. It is too open right now!"
She is not the only New Yorker who has called for stricter border measures. Democratic New York City Mayor Eric Adams has also urged Congress and President Joe Biden to do something about the border, saying they can’t handle all the migrants coming into his city.
“Let me tell you something, New Yorkers, never in my life have I had a problem that I did not see an ending to — I don’t see an ending to this,” the mayor said about illegal immigrants coming to New York City. “This issue will destroy New York City.”