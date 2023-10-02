Hochul and an Adams aide finally speak the truth about the border

Ingrid Lewis Martin says"we need the federal government, the Congress, the Senate and the president to do their job, close the border.If Xi Jinping’s Hong Kong goons don’t ease up and free Jimmy Lai, China’s economy faces even rougher waterswhat her boss has only hinted about but almost every other sane person has long known: President Joe Biden and Congress, she said, need to “close the border.

And get this: Gov. Kathy Hochul, too, said the border is "too open right now."

Mayor Eric Adams to travel to Central America to speak with migrants, officialsNew York City Mayor Eric Adams is scheduled to travel to parts of Central America to speak with migrants along what is considered to be the most treacherous portion of their journey, according to sources.

Gov. Kathy Hochul announces program to help Venezuelan asylum seekers find jobs and leave sheltersHochul said the jobs are in a wide range of fields, including hospitality, health and social services, manufacturing and more.

Gov. Hochul announces online portal to help Venezuelan asylum seekers find jobsThe governor says the program will be a double-whammy for New York, solving two issues -- employers who need workers, and asylum seekers who need jobs. CBS New York's Political Reporter Marcia Kramer has the details.

Governor Hochul announces thousands of jobs for eligible asylum seekersThe New York State Department of Labor identified 18,000 jobs offered by more than 350 employers that are willing to hire work-eligible migrants.

Gov. Hochul cowardly backpedals on criticizing Joe Biden’s borderHey, boys and girls. Can you follow the bouncing Kathy? Sunday, Gov. Hochul delivered a spot-on explanation for New York’s current dilemma — for how it came to be stuffed full of penniless border-h…

Gov. Kathy Hochul Looks to Fill 18K New York Jobs with Border CrossersGov. Kathy Hochul (D-NY) is looking to fill more than 18,000 jobs across New York with newly arrived border crossers.

“We need the federal government, the Congress members, the Senate and the president to do its job: Close the borders,” demanded Lewis-Martin.

And get this: Gov. Kathy Hochul, too, said the border is “too open right now.”

Though “it’s in our DNA to welcome immigrants,” the gov added, “there has to be some limits in place, and Congress has to put more controls at the border.”Yeah, Deputy Mayor for Communications Fabien Levy quickly tried to walk back Lewis-Martin’s truth-telling, tweeting a blancmange of a statement that City Hall believes the country should continue to welcome immigrants but employ a “decompression strategy” to disperse them fairly across the nation.

But Lewis-Martin’s remarks likely reflect Adams’ own private thinking, even if he lacks the backbone to be as blunt as his aide and Hochul, since the comment flies in the face of some of his fellow Democrats.recently that runaway migrant costs will “destroy the city,” a veiled plea for Biden to provide direct relief as well as to get better control of the border.Yet Adams, as mayor, and Hochul, as governor, are most responsible for the fate of the city and state.

They have to deal with the consequences of Biden’s open-border insanity.

