Hobtown Coming to Oni Press With Color Reprints in 2024

Oni Press, the multiple Eisner and Harvey Award-winning comic book and graphic novel publisher, announced today that they will be publishing Hobtown Mystery Stories Vol. 1: The Case Of The Missing Men, the highly acclaimed, stylized noir by Kris Bertin and Alexander Forbes, in color for the first time with a brand new cover, which ComicBook.com can exclusively share below.

Nominated twice for the Angoulême Sélection Fauve Polar SNCF (Favorite Mystery Series) in France Hobtown is already a favorite among early adopters of the series that explores themes of acceptance, friendship and the traumas that haunt and horrify across generations.

"Hobtown is one of the most fun reading experiences I've had in years," said Oni Press Editor-in-Chief Siera Hahn."I was immediately swept up in the interior lives of these teens whose small town friendships and sleuthing feel eerily familiar to my own upbringing in rural Washington. headtopics.com

Here's how Oni describes the series: Welcome to Hobtown, a charmingly bleak village (Population: 2,006) and an easy place to get bored if you don't make your own fun.

"Hobtown Mystery Stories is about the beauty and horror of the small town, and the lengths its young will go to unearth, understand, and escape its history," said writer and co-creator Kris Bertin."It's also a labour of love between two best friends, a place we've visited for over a decade to explore and imagine together. headtopics.com

