HOA Homefront — Can the board enforce that? Why don’t they?

Q: My HOA has made a bulk of the daily hours reserved for private use in our fitness rooms and saunas. Q: Our CC&Rs specifically state that vehicles must be garaged at all times.... However, we transitioned to a new property management company, and now 50 percent of driveways have vehicles parked on them...

Is there any recourse by property owners?A: HOA CC&Rs are at the top of the governing document hierarchy, under Civil Code Section 4205. Since the 1994 landmark California Supreme Court ruling in Nahrstadt v. Lakeside Village, CC&Rs are given deference in terms of their enforceability. Following this ruling, courts must presume CC&Rs are enforceable unless there is a specific reason they are not.

Parking and the use of garages are often present headaches for HOA boards and their managers, as certain parking or garage requirements are not always enforced. Another factor can be that most members oppose enforcing a given requirement and so the board doesn’t push the issue. However, if the majority of the community does not support a certain CC&Rs restriction, then the membership should be asked to vote to remove it through an amendment.

