Hitman WoA: Elusive Target – The Drop Silent Assassin Guide

The Drop is an Elusive Target mission in Hitman World of Assassination where Agent 47 needs to head to the club in Berlin to kill Alexios Laskaris, played by famous DJ Dimitri Vegas. The entire location has been reworked though, making Silent Assassin runs so much harder. When players jump into The Drop, they're going to have their hands full. The target is difficult to find, almost impossible to kill quietly, and constantly under watch.

It's important to turn it on long enough to distract the manager but then turn it off before he comes over. If players don't do this, they'll distract the guards too. When the manager comes over, Agent 47 can subdue him, take his outfit, and hide his body in the nearby locker. Now, players need to get him to the upper level of the club. This is where the target for this Elusive Target in Hitman World of Assassination is swanning around.

