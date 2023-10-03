Hitler’s birth house will become a police station to keep neo-Nazis away

After years of debate, construction work to turn the house where Adolf Hitler was born into a police station began on Oct. 2 in Braunau am Inn, Austria. (Video: Reuters)Austria has started work to turn the yellow-brick house where Adolf Hitler was born into a police station, in a long-running attempt to prevent the building from becoming a pilgrimage site for neo-Nazis.

birthplace in Braunau am Inn, near Austria's border with Germany, the Austrian government expropriated the building in 2017. The Ministry of the Interior thenPhotos and video showed workers putting up fencing on Monday and preparing for the construction work, which is expected to last some two years. Police are due to move into the building in 2026.

Activists and critics have welcomed the move to transform the site but opposed plans to turn it into a police station. Some have called for the building’sThe memorial stone outside the property is expected to remain, with the inscription: “For freedom, democracy and liberty. Never again fascism. Millions of dead are a warning.”

Since the end of World War II, Austria has sought to distance the inconspicuous building, where Hitler was born in 1889, from his legacy.

Since the end of World War II, Austria has sought to distance the inconspicuous building, where Hitler was born in 1889, from his legacy.When the government announced plans for the remodel in 2019, Austria’s then-interior minister, Wolfgang Peschorn, said the decision “should send an unmistakable signal that the role of this building as a memorial to the Nazis has been permanently revoked.”

Erich Marschall, who took part in an initiative opposing the police station plan, told Reuters that authorities should have consulted more with Braunau residents about the property's future use.Deutsche Welle that "a conversion to a police station is completely the wrong signal," describing it as "a slap in the face of the victims."for decades after World War II. It was used more recently by an organization supporting disabled people, until 2011, when the owner's refusal to