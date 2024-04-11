Hit-and-Run Driver Strikes Two Teenagers near Montbello Central Park

Two teenagers were struck by a hit-and-run driver near Montbello Central Park . The driver fled the scene and the Denver Police Department is investigating the crash. The injured teenagers, who attend Montbello High School, were transported to the hospital with serious injuries.

Their injuries are not life-threatening. Police are working to gather information about the suspect vehicle and driver.

Hit-And-Run Driver Teenagers Montbello Central Park Denver Police Department Crash Injuries

