‘Historically ample leads’ for GOP as best for US

On the economy, national security, and even the generic "most important problem," people picked Republican leadership over Democrats in the latest Gallup survey.

And not just by a hair. Gallup said the GOP lead in leadership is the biggest in over two decades.

CALIFORNIA US ATTORNEY WHO DECLINED TO CHARGE HUNTER BIDEN UNDER SCRUTINY And not just by a hair. Gallup said the GOP lead in leadership is the biggest in over two decades. “Republicans’ 14-percentage-point lead in public preferences for keeping the country prosperous is up from a 10-point margin last year and is its widest advantage on this measure since mid-1991,” Gallup said in an analysis and under a headline reading,"Historically Ample Leads for Republicans."

The poll played up the angle that people don’t really like either party. But the details showed that when asked, they chose Republicans on key national matters. “Americans currently see Republicans as the party better equipped to manage these challenges, which could enhance Republicans’ position in promoting their agenda in Washington in the near term,” Gallup said.

And on the question of handling the “most important issue,” Republicans also have the advantage.

Gallup said, “The recent poll also finds the Republican Party leading the Democrats as the party more Americans choose as better able to handle whatever problem they name as the most important facing the country. Forty-four percent say the Republican Party is better, while 36% name the Democratic Party and the rest say the parties are the same or have no preference. This is at a time when the economy, government/poor leadership and immigration lead Americans’ open-ended responses when asked to name the most important problem facing the country.”