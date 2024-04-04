Historical Sports Moments

In 1946, the Montreal Canadiens defeated the Boston Bruins 6-3 to win the Stanley Cup . The following year, Leo Durocher , manager of the Brooklyn Dodgers , was suspended for one year due to his involvement with gambling interests. In 1959, the Boston Celtics swept the Minnesota Lakers to win their 13th NBA Championship. In 1960, the Celtics secured their third NBA title in four years by defeating the St. Louis Hawks in Game 7 of the NBA Finals.

Arnold Palmer emerged victorious in a three-way playoff to win the Masters in 1962. In 1972, Jack Nicklaus won his 4th out of 6 Masters titles by leading wire-to-wire. Gary Player clinched his third Masters victory in 1978 with a final-round 64, narrowly defeating Hubert Green, Rod Funseth, and defending champion Tom Watson by a single shot

