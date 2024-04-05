Historical Home in Georgetown Hits the Market for $9.99 Million

A home in Georgetown , Washington , D.C. , has gone on the market for a whopping $9.99 million. The historical lot in the uber-popular Georgetown neighborhood is one of the oldest residential spots in the area, according to Sotheby’s, the real estate firm that is handling the property.
Sotheby’s listed the eight bedroom, seven-and-a-half bathroom home as first being built as a structure in 1703 when it served as an "overlooker" — thanks to the grant of the Rock of Dumbarton, which deemed 795 acres in the area overlooking the Potomac River, according to Dumbarton House. ENGLISH HOME FIT FOR ROYALS HITS REAL ESTATE MARKET, INCLUDES 19TH CENTURY GOLD WALLPAPER, MOAT AND PIGSTY In 1796, the first deed of real estate was transferred from landowner Mr. Thomas Beall to Andrew White, per Michael Rankin of TTR Sotheby’s International Realty. The spot then went to Wolf Nordlinger, who applied for the structure to be a single-family dwelling spot in 1891, also according to Ranki
Georgetown Washington D.C. Historical Home Real Estate Sotheby's
