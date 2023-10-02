Historic vault: Simone Biles lands Yurchenko double pike

Natalie Dreier, Cox Media Group National Content DeskSimone Biles of Team United States performs her new jump routine 'Biles II' Yurchenko double pike vault on Vault during Women's Qualifications on Day Two of the FIG Artistic Gymnastics World Championships at the Antwerp Sportpaleis on October 01, 2023 in Antwerp, Belgium.
Natalie Dreier, Cox Media Group National Content DeskSimone Biles once again proved that she’s the GOAT by being the first woman to land the Yurchenko double pike. The rare move put her at the top of the women’s all-around qualifications with a 58.865 score.
The difficult move wasn’t perfect with Biles taking a single backward step when she hit her landing. Still, the Yurchenko is now being renamed the Biles II to mark what she’s accomplished. Typically the Yurchenko is performed by men completing the roundoff into a springboard with a back handspring onto the vault. It ends with a piked double backflip before landing.2023 Artistic Gymnastics World Championships
ANTWERP, BELGIUM - OCTOBER 01: Simone Biles of the Team United States competes on Balance Beam during Women's Qualifications on Day Two of the FIG Artistic Gymnastics World Championships at the Antwerp Sportpaleis on October 01, 2023 in Antwerp, Belgium.
ANTWERP, BELGIUM - OCTOBER 01: Simone Biles of the Team United States competes on Balance Beam during Women's Qualifications on Day Two of the FIG Artistic Gymnastics World Championships at the Antwerp Sportpaleis on October 01, 2023 in Antwerp, Belgium. (Photo by Matthias Hangst/Getty Images)She had dropped out of several events at the 2021 Olympics in Tokyo after she had a case of the "twisties,' becoming disorientated during one of her events.
