Historic townhouse in iconic Harlem nabe listing for $3.45M

Built in 1894 by John C. Burne in a neo-Renaissance style, the four-bedroom home at 850 St. Nicholas Ave. features a hidden basement speakeasy. Modern additions include a landscaped, irrigated roof terrace with panoramic views, radiant heating, indoor/outdoor entertainment spaces and an elevator to all four floors.

The home opens to a parlor level with a foyer that leads to a living room with 12-foot ceilings and a woodburning fireplace, while a formal dining room connects to the chef’s kitchen.

The main bedroom suite, on the second floor, boasts a bay window and sitting area, plus a large walk-in closet and a spa-like bath. The third floor has two additional bedrooms and a bathroom, plus a laundry room and a skylight — while the garden level, opening to an outdoor patio, offers a media center, a game room, a billiards table and a wet bar.

There’s also a separate guest apartment with its own private street entrance.

Stefano Ukmar

The home is located in the famed Sugar Hill Historic District, which features handsome Victorian homes and rowhouses once populated by icons like sociologist/historian/activist W. E. B. Du Bois, Supreme Court Justice Thurgood Marshall and poet Langston Hughes.