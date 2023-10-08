As Republicans grapple with a populist and isolationist shift within their party, the fatal terrorist attack in Israel Saturday threatens to change attitudes toward foreign policy, particularly regarding America's commitment to the Middle Eastern country.

“Yesterday's attack will make Israel and the Middle East a top-of-mind subject for many more voters," he said."This is a highly complex subject, and it will favor candidates who have more experience on the national and international stages.

Haley boasts a strong commitment to Israel, one she has maintained throughout her political career. During her time as U.N. ambassador in former President Donald Trump's administration, she defended Israel fiercely amid scrutiny within the body. She was one of the first members of Trump's administration to back the move of the U.S. headtopics.com

"Unlike the other candidates on stage, President Trump has a track record of defending Israel, not just with tweets or political statements. But with real executive action: moving the embassy to Jerusalem, negotiating the historic peace treaty known as the Abraham Accords, and destroying terrorists like Soleimani," said Republican strategist Alex Bruesewitz.

He was immediately hit by fellow 2024 candidates, specifically Haley and former Vice President Mike Pence, who have made their unwavering support for America's role globally, particularly as it relates to Israel, central to their respective campaigns. But Ramaswamy has maintained that his statements have been misconstrued. headtopics.com

"Israel is fully expected and justified in response and retaliation for this heinous, brutal attack. As more is learned about families murdered, children kidnapped, soldiers killed, the majority here will be even more supportive. Not less," he continued.

