Historic oak tree in Plano falls

Storms caused a historic tree in Plano to fall. The tree is believed to be more than four centuries old.oldest and largest tree in Plano and North Texas“It’s a little bit emotional because I felt such an attachment to this tree. It was by far and away my favorite, and the oldest around,” he said. “And now it’s laying on the ground and in pieces. It’s difficult to deal with.”

The scientific name for the tree is Quercus macrocarpa. It stood 90 feet high and had a circumference of 15 1/2 feet, according to a city news release. “Think of all the history this tree has stood witness to. It was here when the U.S. Constitution was signed in 1787,” according to the news release.“It was under water the night before last because of the 6 or 8 inches of rain that we added in a short period of time,” he said.Plano's quadricentennial bur oak tree in Bob Woodruff Park South is 400 years old. The tree has received special treatment to help keep it thriving.

“When I’m up in a tree, especially a large old tree like this, you get certain sentiments from the tree, about its character and its personality,” Houser said. “I can be upset with the world or the family or whatever, but if I get up in a tree, by the time I come down all that animosity and friction is gone. Trees kind of take that away.”Houser said being in the tree, especially when he is out on the ends of the limb, it sparks his imagination of times past. headtopics.com

“The winds blowing, rocking me back and forth, I get the feeling that there’s this ancient old lady, kind of rocking me in her arms. I think back about a tree that’s more than 400 years old. It’s a living witness to the history of the area. And I get these visions of Indians camping underneath it or doing their dances around the campfires and telling stories and things like that,” Houser said. “So there’s a lot more to this tree than just being a large old tree.

