Historic Moments in Baseball

In 1971, Willie Mays of the San Francisco Giants hits a home run on Opening Day, starting a historic streak. The major leagues failed to open on schedule in 1972 due to a player strike . Ron Blomberg of the New York Yankees became the first designated hitter in 1973.

Tony Oliva also became the first designated hitter to homer in the same year. In 1974, the New York Yankees' home opener was held at Shea Stadium due to renovations at Yankee Stadium.

