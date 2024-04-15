Historic Hush-Money Trial of Donald Trump Begins

The historic hush-money trial of Donald Trump got underway Monday with the arduous process of selecting a jury to hear the case charging the former president with falsifying business records in order to stifle stories about his sex life .The day ended without any jurors being seated. The selection process was scheduled to resume Tuesday.The first criminal trial of any former U.S.

"Earlier Monday, the judge denied a defense request to recuse from the case after Trump's lawyers claimed he had a conflict of interest. He also said prosecutors could not play for the jury the 2005 "Access Hollywood" recording in which Trump was captured discussing grabbing women sexually without their permission. However, prosecutors will be allowed to question witnesses about the recording, which became public in the final weeks of the 2016 campaign.

