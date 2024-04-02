Historic Denver Dispensary Where First Recreational Marijuana Sale Took Place is Now Vacant

The historic Denver dispensary in which America's first-ever recreational marijuana sale took place is no more. Ten years after that history-making event, the dispensary has been sold a couple of times over, and now the building sits vacant. Later iterations of the dispensary, including the store's most recent owner, JARS Cannabis, kept "3D" in front of their names to honor the landmark.

But the building was "going to fall apart," according to JARS managing partner Scott Rybicki, so the company transferred the dispensary license to a brand-new store at 1845 Federal Boulevard and closed the Brighton Boulevard location last fall. "My feeling is that the property is probably going to be developed in the future, like pretty much everything else on Brighton Boulevard.

