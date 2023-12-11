Historic Condominium Project in Georgetown's East Village

In Georgetown's East Village, the Colonial is a new 18-unit condominium project with a rich history. Built in the 1820s, it served as a seminary for women and later as a military hospital during the Civil War. The building has attracted prominent visitors, including U.S. Presidents Martin Van Buren, James Buchanan, and Andrew Johnson.





postlocal » / 🏆 327. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Man Falls to Death from Luxury Condo Building on Upper East SideA man fell to his death Monday morning from a luxury condo building on the Upper East Side. The individual plummeted to his death from a 16th-floor apartment at 40 East End Avenue, a brand-new luxury condo complex, where the least expensive unit currently on the market is $5million.

Source: DailyMail - 🏆 86. / 68 Read more »

Glenview trustees consider changes to Village ordinances that would allow police to address distracted drivingGlenview officials aren't convinced that its ordinance adequately addresses the concern about distracted drivers and are considering changes to the law.

Source: chicagotribune - 🏆 8. / 91 Read more »

Colorado Village Collaborative Selected to Run Denver's Largest Micro-CommunityColorado Village Collaborative has been chosen to run the largest Denver micro-community, aiming to house 1,000 homeless residents by 2024. However, some residents and former staff members have criticized the nonprofit for its management of other Safe Outdoor Space sites.

Source: denverwestword - 🏆 315. / 61 Read more »

New Bar Colette Opens in Dallas' West VillageBar Colette is a small, new bar in Dallas' West Village, owned by the restaurateurs who operate Namo next door. It offers a sophisticated atmosphere and a curated cocktail list created by Ruben Rolon.

Source: dallasnews - 🏆 18. / 71 Read more »

Resilient Mother Battles Nature's Wrath in Remote Himalayan VillageZubaida Begum, a resilient mother of three, defies societal expectations and actively participates in physically demanding tasks to safeguard her family's survival in a remote Himalayan village. However, extreme weather events make her chores increasingly difficult.

Source: womensmediacntr - 🏆 397. / 53 Read more »

East Side community mourns teen gun violence victim Aurelio Guzman Jr. with vigil at Calumet ParkAurelio Guzman Jr. was killed in the early morning of Oct. 31 in the 9900 block of South Avenue G.

Source: chicagotribune - 🏆 8. / 91 Read more »