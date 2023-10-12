Historic 'Columbus Day Storm' struck PNW 61 years ago with power of Category 3 hurricane

It was 61 years ago Thursday that a massive windstorm struck the Pacific Northwest with the ferocity of a Category 3 hurricane,"With little fear of exaggeration, it can be stated that the Columbus Day Storm of 1962 was the most powerful windstorm to strike the Pacific Northwest in the 20th century," noted Northwest windstorm researcheras the remnants of a former typhoon crashed ashore...

The storm began its life as Typhoon Freda in the Western Pacific. The typhoon eventually fizzled, but its remnants took the long journey across the Pacific Ocean, undergoing explosive development as it feasted off new storm energy off the Northern California coast and barreled into Oregon with a fury not before seen in the region's recorded history.

Read said the winds were so strong across the Willamette Valley that undamaged homes "were the exception, not the rule." In the Portland suburb of Lake Oswego, 70% of its homes suffered some sort of wind damage in the storm, Read said.Columbus Day Storm damage to Van Buren St. Bridge. headtopics.com

The region lost 11.2-billion board feet of timber, and the number of 1,000-year-old trees felled suggests the Columbus Day storm may have been the wind event of the millennium. Overall, damage across the three Western states and Canada's British Columbia was estimated at around $230 to $280 million in 1962 dollars, putting the storm in comparable levels to major hurricanes of the time period, including Hurricane Audrey in 1957 ($150 million) and Hurricane Donna in 1960 ($387 million).

Weather log from Corvallis, Oregon, during the great wind storm on Oct. 12, 1962. (Oregon Climate Service)"The sudden violence of the wind compelled many people to take cover in their homes or basements, a lasting memory, and the sheer magnitude of destruction, in literally all categories of accounting, puts this storm far above any other," Read said. headtopics.com

Read more:

fox13seattle »

{{PageTitle}} Loading news... Failed to load news.

Columbus Jewish Day School focused on providing hope, stability for students amid warColumbus Jewish Day School (CJDS) welcomed students back to class on Tuesday. It was the first time students and teachers were all reunited since the war began

International Day of the Girl celebrated in ColumbusI know that girls can! I know that girls will!

Amazon October Prime Day 2023 deals under $100: Shop Day 2 live updatesDay 2 of Amazon's October Prime Big Deal Days 2023 is here and we found the best deals under $100 to shop while sales last. Follow the New York Post's live coverage from Oct. 10-11.

LIVE: 197 of the best Amazon October Prime Day tech deals for Day 2The final day of Prime Big Deal Days has arrived. Here, we’ve rounded up the best deals on a variety of tech, from robot vacuums and laptops to the latest gaming accessories.

October Amazon Prime Day live: the 198 best tech deals you can get on day 2The final day of Prime Big Deal Days has arrived. Here, we’ve rounded up the best deals on a variety of tech, from robot vacuums and laptops to the latest gaming accessories.

The Best Prime Day Dungeons & Dragons Book Deals: Day 2Amazon has some huge D&D deals going for the Prime Big Deal Days 2023.