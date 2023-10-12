Historic clash and national spotlight await longtime rivals when No. 7 Washington hosts No. 8 Oregon

The Big Ten presidents' council has voted to admit Washington and Oregon in August of 2024, a crushing blow to the beleaguered Pac-12.

When he became part of the rivalry as a freshman for the Huskies, the importance of the clash became clear. And Saturday will be a game unlike any of the previous 114 played between the border rivals. For the first time, both No. 7 Washington and No. 8 Oregon will be ranked in the top 10 of the AP Top 25 when they meet at Husky Stadium.

But this might be the biggest yet, with the winner taking a clear step forward both in the Pac-12 race and the national conversation. TUCSON, ARIZONA - SEPTEMBER 30: Wide receiver Germie Bernard #4 of the Washington Huskies makes a reception past safety Isaiah Taylor #4 of the Arizona Wildcats during the second half of the NCAAF game at Arizona Stadium on September 30, 2023 in TucsThe intensity dates to the days when the Webfoots and the Sun Dodgers would clash. headtopics.com

With both teams headed to the Big Ten next season, this could be the final time the matchup has this level of gravitas. The aura around a Washington-Oregon matchup may be a little different in the future.

