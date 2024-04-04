Historic Building Partially Demolished in Salt Lake City

The Salt Lake City planning director is investigating after a registered historic building was partially demolished on March 31, 2024. It’s been 5 days since the first bricks of the historic Fifth Ward Meeting house illegally came crumbling down on Easter morning. Demolition started Easter Sunday, but was quickly stopped by city officials when the unauthorized demolition was discovered. KUTV has reached out to Atkin before and tried again today, but the calls were declined.

Documents that detail information about the meetinghouse and Atkin were found, revealing Atkin as the founder of TAG SLC, one of dozens of businesses listed under Atkin's name in a public search. A quick Google search of TAG SLC shows the website, which listed Atkin's phone number, is now inaccessible to the public. Public records show properties that TAG SLC owns, among which are empty lots and older homes in the Salt Lake area

