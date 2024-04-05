Histology Initiatives Coordinator

Plans, directs, coordinates and monitors all Histology initiatives, policies and procedures within assigned departments including but not limited to Quality Systems program, audits, monitoring of Laboratory Information System , monitoring status of staff credentials , training, competencies and certification of equipment.

Confers with Administration, Medical Director, Laboratory Director, and Quality Manager to ascertain Baylor College of Medicine needs related to Laboratory Services while ensuring activities are in accordance with accreditation standards and Baylor College of Medicine Administrative policies. Anticipate staffing needs. Interview job applicants for the department. Schedule department personnel. Cooperate with other supervisors to meet the needs for laboratory staffing while complying with staffing standards. Provide supervision of histology personnel. Works collaboratively with peers to develop staffing models and succession plannin

