Hispanic Heritage Month: San Antonio artists share beautiful sights of the West Side

Art

The latest art exhibit, “Arboles Del La Vida De La West Side,” is on display at the Esperanza Peace and Justice Center.

The traditional tree of life has a married couple and their family, but West Side artists put their own spin on it by placing some of their favorite West Side memories in the piece.

Graciela Sanchez, from the Esperanza Center, hopes more people will come and see the West Side through the eyes of the artists who live there.

“All we hear is negative stuff about being Mexican, being from the West Side, and it’s growing,” Sanchez said. “It’s not getting better. So this kind of gives you a more complete and complex look at the West Side.”

All of the trees are for sale, proceeds going towards mujeres rates.

The exhibit will be open to the public through November 11.