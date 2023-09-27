Hiscox to Sell DirectAsia to Ignite Thailand Holdings

By Elena Vardon Hiscox has agreed to sell its DirectAsia Singapore and Thailand business operations to Ignite Thailand Holdings. The London-listed specialist...

Hiscox has agreed to sell its DirectAsia Singapore and Thailand business operations to Ignite Thailand Holdings.

The London-listed specialist insurer on Wednesday said the transaction for the unit, which mostly provides motor insurance, is subject to conditions and approvals and should close by the end of 2023.Write to Elena Vardon at elena.vardon@wsj.com

