Rep. Michael McCaul (R-Texas) told POLITICO in a statement that he’s committed to seeing his legislation through. “We owe it to the families who have lost so much to have a floor vote.” | Alex Wong/Getty ImagesMichael McCaul’s children have lost five friends to fentanyl.

“My son came back from a funeral two weeks ago. His best friend died,” he told POLITICO this summer, adding that the scope of the problem demands the U.S. do more. “My oldest daughter has been to four funerals, all from high school friends.

Still, getting fellow Republicans to back bipartisan legislation — which Biden could champion as a win — is a tough sell. In Congress, many in the GOP have seized on the bad news to call out Biden, tying it to what they see as the president’s lax border security policies. headtopics.com

Still, McCaul’s effort to find a middle ground has intrigued Democrats, who are desperate to make headway in combating the fentanyl scourge. A former counterterrorism and national security chief in the Texas U.S. Attorney’s office, McCaul is making a case for cooperation, both with Biden and with Mexico’s populist president, Andrés Manuel López Obrador. Finding ways to bring down the number of overdose deaths is that important, he said, even though success could work to Biden’s benefit in next year’s election.

McCaul thinks he can lend some bipartisanship to Biden’s efforts to get through to the mercurial Mexican. “I’m gonna have a trip down to meet with the officials down there to talk about the importance,” McCaul said. “We’ve now lost 70,000 children.”, Alicia Bárcena, in Washington to discuss stopping fentanyl from flowing into Texas, McCaul’s staff posted on X, the former Twitter. headtopics.com

More violence in Mexico would also legitimize asylum claims, leading to a spike in the number of migrants seeking to come to the U.S., McCaul believes.

Read more:

politico »

{{PageTitle}} Loading news... Failed to load news.

{{PageTitle}} Loading news... Failed to load news.

45 House Republicans demand 'fundamental changes' to rules that led to McCarthy\u2019s ouster\u00a0McCarthy lashes out at GOP rebels Mace, Gaetz and Rosendale in defiant exit speech

Biden Offers Israel “Appropriate Means of Support” after Hamas Launches Lethal AttacksSeveral leading GOP presidential candidates were quick to blame the president for the violence.

'Next Goal Wins' Images — Michael Fassbender Bonds With the TeamMichael Fassbender leads the American Samoa national soccer team in new images from Taika Waititi's Next Goal Wins, which hits theaters this November.

Transcript: Israeli ambassador to the U.S. Michael Herzog on 'Face the Nation,' Oct. 8, 2023The following is a transcript of an interview with Israeli ambassador to the U.S. Michael Herzog that aired on 'Face the Nation' on Oct. 8, 2023.

GOP criticism that White House funded Iran ahead of Israel attack is 'false narrative,' Blinken arguesHouse Majority Leader Steve Scalise had called it a sign of 'appeasement.'