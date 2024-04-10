HIPTHER Invites You to Recognize Gaming Excellence at the Baltic & Scandinavian Gaming Awards 2024 – Online Voting Session is Now Open – HIPTHER , the One-stop Agency and leading Event Organizer for multiple GameTech industries, is excited to announce the Online Voting Session for the Baltic & Scandinavian Gaming Awards - BSG Awards 2024.

The BSG Awards recognizing Gaming and Tech Companies’ achievements in the Baltic and Nordic regions, are held annually under HIPTHER’s pioneering Baltics conference series “MARE BALTICUM Gaming & TECH Summit”.The Online Voting Session for the Baltic & Scandinavian Gaming Awards - BSG Awards 2024 will be open between 8-26 April 2024 . Following the Nomination Period that took place between 8 January – 15 March 2024, the Online Voting Session now features all Nominated Companies. Professionals from the entire spectrum of the iGaming industry are invited to cast their votes to determine the Shortlists for BSG Awards 2024. Your voice matters! Start voting now and until April 26 for your favorite and/or your own teams and companies, to highlight their achievements in the Baltic and Scandinavian regions.The Baltic & Scandinavian Gaming Awards series has been celebrating the success of the best iGaming companies operating in the Baltics and Nordics since the inception of the MARE BALTICUM Gaming & TECH Summit in 201

