Hinsdale District 86 school board becomes a revolving door as frustrated member resigns shortly after voting to appoint a new colleague

During a tumultuous meeting Thursday night, Dr. Abed Rahman was sworn in as the seventh member to Hinsdale District 86′s Board of Education. Rahman, a Willowbrook resident, has two kids attending Hinsdale South High School, and alongside Asma Akhras, one of two board members living in the district’s southern zone. Rahman replaced former board member Debbie Levinthal, who resigned in September due to “frustration” with the board.

The district acknowledged the resignation in a statement released Friday morning. “We appreciate Ms. Gallo’s service on behalf of our schools, district and community,” the statement said. When asked no one on the board was willing to provide further comment. Just as it was following Levinthal’s resignation the board has 60 days to fill the vacant seat.

