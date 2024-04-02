Hillary Clinton Tells Voters to 'Get Over Yourselves' Regarding Trump-Biden Rematch

“Get over yourselves.” That is the intemperate advice from two-time failed presidential candidate Hillary Clinton who has scolded voters complaining about the likely prospect of a Donald Trump versus Joe Biden rematch in the 2024 presidential election campaign.

She delivered her blast Monday night during an interview on The Tonight Show with host Jimmy Fallon, saying: Get over yourselves, those are the two choices … And, you know, it’s one of, like, one is old & effective & compassionate, has a heart & really cares about people, & one is old & has been charged with 91 felonie

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



BreitbartNews / 🏆 610. in US

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

WATCH: Hillary Clinton Scolds Voters Complaining About Trump vs Biden ‘24 Choice: ‘Get over Yourselves’Source of breaking news and analysis, insightful commentary and original reporting, curated and written specifically for the new generation of independent and conservative thinkers.

Source: BreitbartNews - 🏆 610. / 51 Read more »

Hillary Clinton Tells Voters to 'Get Over' Biden vs. Trump RematchFormer Secretary of State Hillary Clinton urges voters to accept the reality of a rematch between President Biden and former President Trump, telling them to 'get over' their dissatisfaction with the choices.

Source: FoxNews - 🏆 9. / 87 Read more »

Hillary Clinton Urges Voters to Accept Biden and Trump as the ChoicesFormer Secretary of State Hillary Clinton tells voters to accept President Biden and former President Trump as the two choices for the upcoming rematch. She compares the two candidates and highlights their differences.

Source: FoxNews - 🏆 9. / 87 Read more »

Hillary Clinton Compares Biden and Trump on 'The Tonight Show'Hillary Clinton discusses the contrasting qualities of President Biden and former President Trump during her appearance on 'The Tonight Show'. She emphasizes the significance of the upcoming election and expresses her support for Biden.

Source: HuffPostWomen - 🏆 27. / 68 Read more »

Biden, Hillary Clinton quoted from song 17 years apartA social media post claimed clips of President Joe Biden and then-Sen. Hillary Clinton saying similar words 17 years apa

Source: PolitiFact - 🏆 17. / 71 Read more »

Hillary Clinton Teams with ‘Hamilton’ Star Lin-Manuel Miranda for Biden Fundraiser on BroadwaySource of breaking news and analysis, insightful commentary and original reporting, curated and written specifically for the new generation of independent and conservative thinkers.

Source: BreitbartNews - 🏆 610. / 51 Read more »