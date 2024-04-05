Hillary Clinton Tells Voters to 'Get Over Yourself' Regarding Trump-Biden Rematch

Twice-failed Democrat presidential candidate Hillary Clinton has ignited a firestorm from the left after telling voters who are complaining of a rematch between former President Donald Trump and President Joe Biden to “get over yourself.

” When asked about US voters upset with the choice between Joe Biden and Donald Trump, Hillary Clinton says:“Get over yourself, those are the two choices … And, you know, it’s kind of like one is old and effective and compassionate, has a heart & really cares about people, and one is old and has been charged with 91 felonies,” said the former first lady.that the moment underscored Clinton’s tendency for being “tonally off-sync.” Notably, in September 2016, two months before that year’s election, then-Demcorat presidential nominee Clinton, “To just be grossly generalistic, you could put half of Trump’s supporters into what I call the basket of deplorables.” She went on to lose the electio

