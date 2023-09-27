Hillary Clinton’s new State Department portrait inspires mockery on social media: ‘You should be in jail’

Social media users ripped former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton after her official U.S. State Department portrait was unveiled Tuesday, pointing to the Benghazi attack. The audience applauded as Clinton smiled and laughed while seeing the image for the first time. Later, the 67th Secretary of State shared the image to X.

She provided a caption for the post, stating,"Today, I was honored to return to the @StateDept and join @SecBlinken in unveiling my official portrait as 67th Secretary of State. We're delighted to share it with the American public right here, in case you don't make it in person to headquarters in Foggy Bottom anytime soon."

In a subsequent post, the former Democratic presidential candidate recounted her time starting the role:"When I walked into the State Department as Secretary fourteen years ago, I knew that having the honor to lead the State Department and USAID would be a singular challenge and a unique chance to do good in the world. It was that and so much more."

"I'm deeply proud of all that we accomplished and grateful to everyone at the Department for their unflagging work to ensure peace, progress, and prosperity around the world. They continue to make me, and our country, proud," Clinton concluded. headtopics.

Read more:

FoxNews »

Hillary Clinton can't resist dig at Trump during State Department portrait unveilingHillary Clinton made a celebratory return to the State Department for the unveiling of her official portrait, an occasion timed for the return to power of her friends.

State Department bankrolls group accused of 'cooperating' with Palestinian terroristsEXCLUSIVE — The Department of State is funding a Gaza Strip-based organization that a watchdog group warns is 'cooperating with' and 'supporting' Palestinian terrorists.

US establishes diplomatic relations with Niue, State Department saysThe United States and Niue established diplomatic relations on Monday as U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Niue Premier Dalton Tagelagi signed a joint statement to that effect, the U.S. State Department said.

State Department visits L.A., other cities to drum up support for Biden's efforts abroadThe Biden administration seeks to show how policies abroad affect Americans at home. Just in time for U.S. elections and as support for Ukraine sags.

The design of diplomacy: See inside the lavish reception rooms at the US State DepartmentA new book, “America’s Collection: The Art and Architecture of the Diplomatic Reception Rooms at the US Department of State,” offers a closer look at the rooms and collection of Colonial-era antiques and artifacts.

Strategic plan announced to move Paterson Police Department forward after state takeoverLaw enforcement will focus on priority areas intended to move the agency forward into the next generation of policing.

Hillary Clinton seeing her U.S. State Department portrait for the first time.During the ceremony, the portrait was uncovered, revealing an image of Clinton in a green dress standing in front of an American flag backdrop.

The audience applauded as Clinton smiled and laughed while seeing the image for the first time.

Later, the 67th Secretary of State shared the image to X. She provided a caption for the post, stating,"Today, I was honored to return to the @StateDept and join @SecBlinken in unveiling my official portrait as 67th Secretary of State. We're delighted to share it with the American public right here, in case you don't make it in person to headquarters in Foggy Bottom anytime soon."

In a subsequent post, the former Democratic presidential candidate recounted her time starting the role:"When I walked into the State Department as Secretary fourteen years ago, I knew that having the honor to lead the State Department and USAID would be a singular challenge and a unique chance to do good in the world. It was that and so much more."

"I'm deeply proud of all that we accomplished and grateful to everyone at the Department for their unflagging work to ensure peace, progress, and prosperity around the world. They continue to make me, and our country, proud," Clinton concluded.

However, X users ripped the former top U.S. diplomat over the portrait.

The Federalist co-founder Sean Davis reminded Clinton of the, replying to her post with an image of late U.S. Ambassador Chris Stevens, who was killed in the attack along with three other Americans.

Digital strategist and conservative X user Eric Spracklen commented,"The American public however, was not delighted to see it.replied to Clinton’s with a map of the city of Benghazi.

The account for the Republicans for National Renewal blasted Clinton, posting,"You should be in jail."

Trends Research Institute founder Gerald Celente wrote,"Two complete disasters: @HillaryClinton and @SecBlinken."

RedState columnist Buzz Patterson slammed the awards ceremony for Clinton, asking,"What the hell are we doing? Hillary? That Hillary?!