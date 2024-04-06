Hillary Clinton Confronted by Pro-Palestinian Protesters in New York City

Twice failed presidential candidate Hillary Clinton was confronted by profanity-slinging pro-Palestinian protesters in New York City on Wednesday, days after she told voters upset about a rematch between former President Donald Trump and President Joe Biden to “get over yourself.” Tensions were palpable outside after the event ended when Clinton was leaving, according to a video shared to X by user @taliaotg that went viral.

The moment spotlights fractures on the left surrounding the Biden administration’s response to the Israel-Hamas war. NEW YORK, NY – FEBRUARY 02: Protestors and NYPD officers clash and block traffic during a demonstration near Columbia University on February 02, 2024 in New York City. The demonstrations were held in solidarity with Pro-Palestinian protesters that were allegedly attacked during a protest two weeks ago on the university campu

Hillary Clinton Pro-Palestinian Protesters New York City Biden Administration Israel-Hamas War

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



BreitbartNews / 🏆 610. in US

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

WATCH–Pro-Palestinian Protesters Berate Hillary Clinton After Biden Fundraiser: ‘Stop Holding Fundraisers for Genocide’Source of breaking news and analysis, insightful commentary and original reporting, curated and written specifically for the new generation of independent and conservative thinkers.

Source: BreitbartNews - 🏆 610. / 51 Read more »

Pro-Palestinian protesters disrupt Biden fundraiser with Clinton, Obama: 'Shame on You'A lavish Radio City Music Hall fundraiser for President Biden's campaign that featured former Presidents Obama and Clinton was repeatedly interrupted Thursday night as multiple demonstrators shouted over the trio of presidents.

Source: WashTimes - 🏆 235. / 63 Read more »

Biden, Hillary Clinton quoted from song 17 years apartA social media post claimed clips of President Joe Biden and then-Sen. Hillary Clinton saying similar words 17 years apa

Source: PolitiFact - 🏆 17. / 71 Read more »

Nikki Haley’s Last Dance (Or, the Hillary Clinton of It All)With Haley backed into a lonely centrist corner by Donald Trump, it was never clear what she stood for, even when she invoked identity politics.

Source: VanityFair - 🏆 391. / 55 Read more »

5 key moments from the 2024 presidential primaries ahead of Super TuesdayJennifer Palmieri was the communications director for Hillary Clinton's 2016 presidential campaign.

Source: MSNBC - 🏆 469. / 51 Read more »

Hillary Clinton Teams with ‘Hamilton’ Star Lin-Manuel Miranda for Biden Fundraiser on BroadwaySource of breaking news and analysis, insightful commentary and original reporting, curated and written specifically for the new generation of independent and conservative thinkers.

Source: BreitbartNews - 🏆 610. / 51 Read more »