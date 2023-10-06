Hillary Clinton and liberals are the ones who need 'deprogramming' -- from smug elitism

Trump suing ex-British spy Christopher Steele in UK over ‘pee tape’ dossierShe holds no office, but the former first lady, senator, secretary of state and presidential nominee still holds court on CNN, where she reminds millions of Americans why they vote Republican.“Maybe there needs to be a formal deprogramming of the cult members,” she cracked to Christiane Amanpour on Thursday.

Non-Democrats know that for all Clinton’s attempts to draw a distinction between Trump supporters and “sane” Republicans, she and her confreres have a low regard for anyone who doesn’t share their progressive politics.

Obama was charming enough to get away with it. Clinton wasn’t — and Pennsylvania let her know it in 2016. Nothing has changed since The Washington Post caricatured conservative Christians in 1993 as “largely poor, uneducated and easy to command.” headtopics.com

Tellingly, a year later those voters came out in droves to help end four decades of Democratic dominance in the US House of Representatives.Self-interest, if nothing else, ought to give progressives an education in taking other people’s beliefs and concerns seriously.

The “bitter clingers” saw firsthand what was happening in their towns as the jobs left while increasing numbers of immigrants arrived. They also knew what was happening to their culture as trust evaporated along with religious commitments and stable employment.In an earlier era, liberals saw themselves as champions of the everyman.The likes of Hillary Clinton respond not by wondering how they can win back the voters they’ve lost but by demonizing them and dismissing any alternative to the elite liberal point of view. headtopics.com

If your opponents are cultists or a “basket of deplorables,” you don’t have to take them or their ideas seriously.And cultists can’t be trusted to choose their own sources of news, can they? They have to be told what constitutes “disinformation” and kept away from it.

