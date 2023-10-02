Hilary Jacobs Hendel LCSW

is passionate about making education on emotions accessible to all people and sharing a practical and life-changing tool she calls The Change Triangle. She is the author of the award-winning book,(Random House & Penguin UK, Feb. 2018). She received her BA in biochemistry from Wesleyan University and an MSW from Fordham University. She is a certified psychoanalyst and AEDP psychotherapist and supervisor. She has published articles in, is read worldwide.
2 Things Not to Say When Your Child Says “I Hate You!”
It’s Not Always Depression: Working the Change Triangle to Listen to the Body, Discover Core Emotions, and Connect to Your Authentic Self
Parents often think that children shouldn't use the word "hate." But the word itself isn't the problem, and how parents respond can make all the difference.Emotions Are PhysicalDefenses are the creative ways we spare ourselves emotional discomfort. They also adversely affect the feeling of being connected to ourselves and others.Disgust is rarely written about, but it is crucial to name and validate it when treating trauma. Here's how to start.
Disgust is rarely written about, but it is crucial to name and validate it when treating trauma. Here's how to start.Detaching with Love and Openheartedness
A Personal Perspective: The balance between being entirely unaffected by others or being overly affected to the point of anxiety is a tricky one. These guidelines help me.
A Personal Perspective: The balance between being entirely unaffected by others or being overly affected to the point of anxiety is a tricky one. These guidelines help me.Many people, especially men and boys, struggle with emotional intimacy. These strategies could help them get more comfortable letting others in.
Many people, especially men and boys, struggle with emotional intimacy. These strategies could help them get more comfortable letting others in.
5 Things About Emotions I Wish My Parents Had Taught MeLet’s Get Real
As the lines between real and fake blur, Americans increasingly chase the idea of authenticity. The first step may be to consider self-knowledge, truthfulness, and other building blocks on the road to personal growth.