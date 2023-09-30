Hilarious Komi Can't Communicate Art Gives The Series a Darkly Twisted Crossover

The last Komi crossover fans would expect. SCREENRANT VIDEO OF THE DAY SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT Artist Turbulent_Set8884 recently shared a piece of fan art on the Komi-San Reddit community page that imagines the end of Komi Can't Communicate.
Komi is addressing her 100 newfound friends with courage in her voice. However, it turns out she's been harboring a secret. She pulls out her notebook that she's been using to list each of the friends she's made with Tadano's help throughout high school and reveals that the cover is a fake. The truth is she's been writing everyone's names in none other than the Death Note in a hilarious turn of events that's worthy of being on the same level as the series' funniest moments.
Komi's Death Note Crossover Changes Everything About the Series What's hilarious about this sudden crossover with Tsugumi Ohba's thriller manga Death Note is how it completely turns Komi's adorable premise on its head. The story has been built up for many chapters and episodes as a serious effort by Komi to make friends after being shy for years.