Hilarie Burton Stuns in Green Midi Dress at Book Event: Get the Look

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services. It’s not easy bein’ green — unless you’re channeling Hilarie Burton. The One Tree Hill alum dressed for spring on Monday, April 1, as she led a conversation with Phillipa Soo and Maris Paquale Doran on their book, Piper Chen Sings, at 92NY in New York City.

Burton wore a kelly green midi dress with a dainty floral print and slinky fabric, adding on slouchy black leather boots for contrast. Burton’s dress was a prime example of dopamine fashion — want to brighten up your own closet (and mood) with a frock like hers? You’re in the right place! Hilarie Burton, Phillipa Soo and Maris Pasquale Doran at 92NY in New York City on April 1, 2024. Get the Prettygarden Floral Bohemian Dress (originally $47) on sale for just $42 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, April 2, 2024, but are subject to chang

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



usweekly / 🏆 390. in US

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Texas school bus crash: School districts to wear green in support of Tom Green ElementaryCentral Texas school districts are asking their communities to show support for Tom Green Elementary School in the wake of the crash that killed a preschooler.

Source: fox7austin - 🏆 594. / 51 Read more »

Skyline Chili to serve 'Green Ways' with green spaghetti for St. Patrick's DayWhat's the best thing to go alongside a green beer on St. Patrick's Day? Obviously, green spaghetti from Skyline Chili.

Source: wrtv - 🏆 598. / 51 Read more »

One Tree Hill Stars Hilarie Burton and Sophia Bush Reunite for Glam Night Out at Girls5Eva N.Y.C. PremiereSophia Bush and Hilarie Burton graced the Paris Theater in New York City on Thursday for a dazzling girls' night out. The former One Tree Hill co-stars stole the show at the Season 3 premiere of Girls5eva, lighting up the purple carpet with their style and friendship.

Source: peoplestyle - 🏆 367. / 59 Read more »

Zoë Kravitz and Channing Tatum Enjoy Rare Date Night at Saint Laurent's Pre-Oscars PartyZoë Kravitz​ stuns as BAZAAR's October cover star.

Source: harpersbazaarus - 🏆 467. / 52 Read more »

March Madness for XRP: $2.2 Billion Market Cap Boost Raises EyebrowsXRP stuns crypto market with $2.2 billion surge in March madness

Source: Utoday_en - 🏆 295. / 63 Read more »

Chrissy Teigen Stuns in Black Mini Dress at Donatella Versace’s New Macau HotelChrissy Teigen shared a carousel post on Monday of herself and her husband John Legend at Donatella Versace’s new Palazzo Versace hotel in Macau.

Source: peoplestyle - 🏆 367. / 59 Read more »