Hiker's Death Highlights Safety Concerns at Bryce Canyon National Park

When Florida Senate President Kathleen Passidomo and her husband, John, went hiking in Bryce Canyon National Park this week, they were among 2 million visitors to the park each year. John Passidomo fell on a hike, hit his head and later died at a hospital. He would be the fourth death at the park since 2007, according to a recent analysis by Backpacker.com. That’s far less than some parks, including Zion and Grand Canyon National Parks.

Data from the National Park Service shows that – between the start of 2019 and March of 2023 – there were national parks and recreation areas in Utah that had more searches and rescues. Bryce Canyon National Park had about the same number of searches and rescues as Everglades National Park in Florida. The main gate to Bryce Canyon National Park and its visitors center sits on a plateau. You typically need to descend to hike the main trails and ascend to return

Bryce Canyon National Park Hiking Safety Concerns Deaths Searches And Rescues Utah Visitors

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



fox13 / 🏆 550. in US

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Husband of Florida lawmaker dies after falling at Bryce CanyonThe husband of a Florida state senator died in a Bryce Canyon National Park hiking accident.

Source: KSLcom - 🏆 549. / 51 Read more »

Florida Senate president's husband dies after falling at Utah's Bryce Canyon parkJohn Passidomo, a lawyer and husband of Florida's Senate president, has died after falling while hiking in Bryce Canyon National Park in Utah; the couple was visiting national parks on vacation.

Source: FoxNews - 🏆 9. / 87 Read more »

Florida Senate president's husband dies after falling at Utah's Bryce Canyon parkThe husband of Florida's Senate president died after falling while the couple was hiking in Utah, according to a memo sent to senators Wednesday.

Source: KUTV2News - 🏆 281. / 63 Read more »

Florida Senate president’s husband dies after falling at Utah’s Bryce Canyon parkThe husband of Florida's Senate president died after falling while the couple was hiking in Utah, according to a memo sent to senators Wednesday. John

Source: Mynorthwest - 🏆 438. / 53 Read more »

Florida Senate president's husband dies after falling at Utah's Bryce Canyon parkThe husband of Florida’s Senate president has died after falling while the couple was hiking in Utah. The Senate notified members Wednesday that John Passidomo was fell at Bryce Canyon National Park on Monday and later died after suffering head and other injuries.

Source: AP - 🏆 728. / 51 Read more »

Little Cottonwood Canyon reopens after multiple crashes reported on canyon highwayA section of Little Cottonwood Canyon has reopened after snow continued to wreak havoc in the area Monday.

Source: KSLcom - 🏆 549. / 51 Read more »