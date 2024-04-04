Highway 1 Closure in Capitola Scheduled for Bridge Demolition

A full, 24-hour closure of Highway 1 in Capitola , previously rescheduled due to stormy weather, is on track to take place this weekend. The closure is slated to happen from 7 p.m. Saturday to 7 p.m. Sunday, stretching in both directions from the Bay/Porter exit to Park Avenue with detours available along Soquel Drive.

The closure will make way for the demolition of the 76-year-old Capitola Avenue bridge, which will be rebuilt with improved bicycle and pedestrian facilities as part of a multiyear project led by the transportation commission. However, with some potential for more rain in the forecast, the closure remains weather dependent

Highway 1 Closure Capitola Bridge Demolition Transportation Commission

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



mercnews / 🏆 88. in US

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

2 hurt when parapet collapses into scaffold in BrooklynIt happened just before 2 p.m. at Stuyvesant Avenue and Greene Avenue.

Source: CBSNewYork - 🏆 268. / 63 Read more »

Scooter rider killed in Harbor City hit-and-runThe collision occurred in the area of Pacific Coast Highway and Vermont Avenue.

Source: ladailynews - 🏆 332. / 59 Read more »

Capitola police arrest suspect in recent bank robberyPolice in Capitola on Tuesday arrested the suspect in a recent bank robbery at his home, according to a social media post.

Source: KPIXtv - 🏆 443. / 53 Read more »

Demolition of Capitola Wharf structures begins“Collectively, we’re all heartbroken to see that this is what has to happen,” Capitola Mayor Kristen Brown told the Sentinel. “But unfortunately the buildings just weren&82…

Source: mercnews - 🏆 88. / 68 Read more »

Demolition of Capitola Wharf structures begins“Collectively, we’re all heartbroken to see that this is what has to happen,” Capitola Mayor Kristen Brown told the Sentinel. “But unfortunately the buildings just weren&82…

Source: mercnews - 🏆 88. / 68 Read more »

Driver rescued from burning vehicle in Capitola shopping centerA tragic ending to a vehicle fire was avoided this week when good Samaritans pulled a woman from her burning car.

Source: mercnews - 🏆 88. / 68 Read more »