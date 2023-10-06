Higher MTA project costs mean New Yorkers suffer again

Boy fatally stabbed by schoolmate on NYC bus in possible ‘gang-related’ beef — with suspect nabbed by retired cop: sourcesMTA battling to restore service after torrential rains flood subways, Metro-North: ‘ This is...

Yet again, the price tag for many MTA improvement projects has soared, this time even before the agency has decided to start any actual work.A new 7-line station on 10th Avenue would weigh in at $1.9 billion, up $600 million, or 45%, from its original price tag.

Extending the Second Avenue Subway to Houston Street would set the agency back $13.5 billion, a 40% spike from thein federal pandemic bailout money. Albany raced to the agency’s rescue by socking businesses with payroll-based tax hikes to bring in $1.1 billion a year for the system. headtopics.com

On Wednesday, an MTA assessment of expected transit upgrades over the next 20 years cited higher costs for several projects.It also gave it a one-time handout of $300 million, another $165 million for two years, and some of the revenue from downstate casinos that don’t yet exist.

Good. Because unless he can squeeze out a lot more value for the rider’s buck, it’s beyond insane to launch the Second Avenue Subway extension, the 7-line station, orIt’s tragic that New Yorkers can’t have many nice things when it comes to their transit system. headtopics.com

Read more:

nypost »

MTA requests to joins federal lawsuit to fight New Jersey over congestion pricingMTA requests to joins federal lawsuit to fight New Jersey over congestion pricing

A Nearly $11 Billion NYPD Budget Didn\u2019t Save New Yorkers Like Me From FloodsAs New York City funnels billions to policing, improving transit and drainage infrastructure has fallen to the wayside.

New Yorkers gearing up for storms, possible flooding this weekendWith more rain expected, New York City officials are saying they\u0027re using what they learned from last week\u0027s storm to communicate with residents about what they can to do stay safe. CBS New

MTA unveils plan to expand 2nd Avenue subwayOn Wednesday, transit officials talked about plans to extend the Second Avenue subway not just north -- but west across 125th Street.

MTA lays out 20-year improvement plan to rebuild, expand NYC systemThe MTA plans to make improvements to thousands of railcars, buses, miles of track and more.

Boy fatally stabbed by 13-year-old schoolmate on NYC bus: cops13-year-old boy stabbed during a dispute on MTA bus in Staten Island