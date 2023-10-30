High wind warning takes effect for parts of San Diego County

The high wind warning will be in effect until 5 p.m. Wednesday in the San Diego County valleys and mountains including the cities of Escondido, El Cajon, San Marcos, La Mesa, Santee, Poway, Julian and Pine Valley.

East winds from 20 to 25 mph with gusts between 40 and 50 mph are expected in those areas. Isolated winds to 60 mph are possible in the windiest passes and canyons early Monday morning. The NWS recommends using extra caution when driving, especially those in high-profile vehicles, and securing outdoor objects.

A fire near Campo burned 2 acres and was stopped at around 7:30 Sunday. The Miller Fire caused the closure of the right lane of eastbound Interstate 8, according to reports from Caltrans and CalFire.

United States Headlines Read more: 10News »

More high-rise housing, 50,000 new residents: San Diego planners unveil proposal to transform HillcrestThe neighborhood's new growth blueprint would add one-way streets, pedestrian promenades and an LGBTQ historic district Read more ⮕

Palm Beach County Deputy dies after hunting in Columbia CountyColumbia County deputies received a call for service requesting for a well-being check on a Palm Beach County deputy. Read more ⮕

Columbia County deputies find Palm Beach County deputy who was hunting dead from ‘medical emergency’A Palm Beach County deputy was found dead Saturday after his concerned wife prompted a search for the deputy who was hunting in Columbia County. Read more ⮕

Southwest Airlines announces 2 new nonstop flights from Columbus to San Diego, Kansas CityBoth stops are considered among the top destinations for Columbus travelers, according to the Columbus Regional Airport Authority. Read more ⮕

Teenage girl shot in the back in Talmadge; San Diego police investigatingA 17-year-old girl is in serious condition after being shot in the back in the Talmadge neighborhood of San Diego early Saturday morning, San Diego police said. Read more ⮕

Los visitantes de SeaWorld San Diego pronto podrán ver a esta singular cría de pingüinoNow more than a month old, the chick required the help of SeaWorld specialists to break through the shell of its egg and surgery to en Read more ⮕