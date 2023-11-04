High Turnover in County Children and Youth Agencies Affects Families in the System

Staff turnover in County Children and Youth Agencies is having a direct impact on families in the system. As experienced caseworkers leave, counties are struggling to onboard new ones, often hiring individuals with little experience. This lack of experience can result in families not receiving the proper level of service

. Caseworker turnover also affects the overall child welfare system, as less experienced caseworkers may struggle to navigate the system effectively, leading to longer stays for children in the system

