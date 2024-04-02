High Surf and Strong Currents Pose Danger in Gulf Shores

Lifeguards are out and red flags are flying Tuesday in Gulf Shores. The waves show the risk for high surf and strong currents. Especially if you have kids. You know how fast little kids are. You turn around for a couple of seconds, they could be out there in that. And if it’s an undertow, you may not be able to see them for a long time and it might be too late. Tony Webb and his wife are from Foley and they know exactly how dangerous these waters can be if the conditions are right.

You have so many spring breakers. A lot of the college-aged kids. They come from up north and they don’t know what these undertows can do. I got caught in one when I was six or seven years old. I fought it, but I was lucky. Be alert, be cautious, and watch for the flags. And hang out close to where there’s lifeguards

