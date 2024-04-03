High School Senior Fights Cancer for the Second Time

18-year-old Malachi Rios, a senior at Reedley High School, is once again fighting for his life. His battle against cancer began in late 2022 when he was diagnosed with stage IV testicular cancer that metastasized to his back and lungs.

After going into remission in May 2023, he returned to the football field. However, the cancer has returned and the doctors have deemed him incurable.

