High School Offers Specialized Aviation Training to Address Pilot Shortage

The average American annual salary is under $60,000, whereas the average annual salary of pilots is over $188,000 — $128,000 higher. Yet according to the Oliver Wyman consulting firm, there were 14,300 unfilled pilot positions among airlines in North America as of last fall. These positions do not require a college degree but instead specialized training, and the training need not wait until students complete high school. At West Michigan Aviation Academy adjacent to Gerald R.

Ford International Airport in Grand Rapids, students receive a high-quality academic education with specialized training in aviation, along with science, technology, engineering, math (STEM), and robotics. As a tuition-free public charter school, the school is open to any student in the state and serves 620 students each year — from various demographics and backgrounds — spanning grades nine through 12. Some students travel more than an hour each way to receive this world-class high school educatio

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



WashTimes / 🏆 235. in US

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

A charter school could rise in the former Hallahan High School building in Center CityHallahan was the first all-girls Catholic high school, founded in 1911 by Mary Hallahan McMichan.

Source: PhillyInquirer - 🏆 81. / 68 Read more »

School Board votes in favor of closing Ben Eielson Jr./Sr. High SchoolChoosing to not close any other schools at this time, the school board voted in favor of closing Ben Eielson Jr./Sr. High School.

Source: KXDF News 13 - 🏆 266. / 63 Read more »

Lake Travis school board to discuss potential ban of two high school library booksLake Travis ISD’s school board is meeting Wednesday to discuss potentially banning two books from the high school library.The

Source: cbsaustin - 🏆 595. / 51 Read more »

Novato: High school senior Nerf gun challenge leads to middle school lockdownNovato Police Department officers responded to a report of a teenager with a handgun hiding in a bush in front of Sinaloa Middle School on Friday, but upon investigation found the handgun was a Ner…

Source: mercnews - 🏆 88. / 68 Read more »

Berlin High School and Middle School Damaged in StormOlentangy Local School District officials confirmed damage to Berlin High School and Berlin Middle School. Seven schools across the district were without power, leading the district to cancel classes Friday. Nearby in Berlin Twp., longtime neighbors saw their homes and farms damaged. Delaware County officials confirmed there were no injuries in the storms, which downed trees, and power line towers, and caused significant damage due to hail and wind.

Source: wsyx6 - 🏆 444. / 53 Read more »

High school teams concerned Granite School District might halt competition tripsDarienne is from Draper, Utah and is so excited to start her broadcast journalism career in her home state!

Source: fox13 - 🏆 550. / 51 Read more »